Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently won millions of hearts with her sweet gesture during her ramp walk. After became Miss Universe in 1994 and Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, Harnaaz has crowned Miss Universe in 2022. Harnaaz grabbed attention with her black gown that featured pictures of winning moments of Miss Universe crown holders from India - Sushmita and Lara.

Harnaaz took to her social media and penned down an emotional note as she recalled her Miss Universe journey. She also paid a special tribute to the two 'incredible women' from India. She captioned the post as, 'It's my purest honour and gratitude to represent my incredible country at Miss Universe. For my finale walk as reigning Miss Universe, I couldn't thank @officialsaishashinde and her team enough for making this dream gown come true! A huge tribute to these two incredible women from India you have been making our country proud since becoming Miss Universe. Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, I truly adore you both a lot…this one is for you and India'.

Have a look at Harnaaz Sandhu's post -

appreciated Harnaaz's gesture and wrote, 'May you always shine bright like the diamond you are!! Stay your humble, amazing , strong self sista!!! Here's looking at you kid!!!!! Good luck for all that's yet to come!' Earlier also Lara wished best of luck to Harnaaz for her journey ahead and wrote, 'Wishing Harnaaz Sandhu the brightest road ahead!! Am sure she's going to blaze her own individual, glorious path'.

The pageant was held in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the US. Harnaaz got emotional as she gave her final walk on the Miss Universe stage. Netizens even praised her walk and called her graceful.