has worked with in films like Andaaz, Aan: Men at Work, Insan, Dosti: Friends Forever, , Blue, Housefull, (Akshay's cameo), , and Bell Bottom. With , the actress has shared screen space in movies like Partner and . Recently, Lara revealed some interesting details about the co-stars, Akshay and Salman. The actress opened up about what time, Salman and Akshay wake up, and we have to say that both the actors are poles apart.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama about Salman, Lara stated, "He still calls post-midnight, Salman tabhi udhta hai, uske phone calls tabhi aate hain (Salman wakes up at midnight, his phone calls come post-midnight)."

Further revealing about Akshay, the actress said, "He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life." Well, not just Lara, but many co-stars of Akshay have spoken up about the actor waking up early and scheduling shoots early in the morning.

Meanwhile, Lara is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in the Zee5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. The series also stars , and Anya Singh. The series revolves around four sisters from a Royal family who compete to be the next King.

While talking to BollywoodLife about the equation that she shares with her real-life siblings, Lara had said, “I am the youngest of three sisters. They are quite a bit older than me; they are 10 and six years older than me, so they have bullied me too much all my life. But, obviously, in this show, I got a chance to turn the tables around since I am playing the eldest in the family, and it was fun to step into the eldest shoes and see life from that angle for a change.”