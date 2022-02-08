passed away on 6th February 2022 at the age of 92. It is a terrible loss for the country as the veteran singer won several hearts not just due to her songs but also her warmth and love for everyone. A lot of celebrities attended the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar. However, veteran actor didn't go. In an interview, the actor revealed the reason. While talking to ETimes, the actor said that he had got ready thrice to pay his last respects to the late singer. However, he pulled himself back every time. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more

The veteran actor said that he was very uneasy and felt uncomfortable. He got ready thrice to attend her funeral but couldn't bring himself to do so. "I was very uncomfortable and uneasy. I got ready not once but three times to go for Didi's last rites yesterday. But everytime, I pulled myself back. I didn't want to see her leaving us. I was feeling very uncomfortable and uneasy after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise yesterday," he told the portal.

Dharmendra also shared some fond memories of his bond with Lata Mangeshkar. She would adore him, he recalled. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said that Lata Mangeshkar would go out of her way to make him feel special and comfortable. He said that she would send him motivational forwards and ask him to be strong. He recalled that he had once posted an emotional and gloomy post on Twitter and the late singer had called him up to know if he was fine. That's not it, the Queen of Melody spoke to him for about half an hour and cheered him up.

Dharmendra also narrated another incident wherein he recalled what a sharp memory Lata Mangeshkar had. The late singer had surprised Dharmendra by recalling the colour of his shirt, which he had worn years ago at an awards function.