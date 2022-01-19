Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food but continues to be in ICU: Report

Singing legend was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9 after she tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. Her spokesperson has said that she is stable now but she will continue to be in the ICU. Sources also claim that she has started eating solid food and is responsve to the treatment. "Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on ventilator,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Allu Arjun oozes swag in Ala Vaikunthaurramuloo Hindi teaser; doctor shares vital news about Lata Mangeshkar's health condition and more

Her spokesperson, Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, said in a statement, "Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod." Two days ago, Mangeshkar's condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false. "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the health condition of the melody queen was "improving". "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to the authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

After discussing with her family members, the Breach Candy Hospital can update about the health of the veteran singer, Tope said. Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer was doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.