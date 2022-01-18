Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor shares vital news about singer's condition; says, 'Will take time to recover'

Ever since Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to hospital under debilitating health conditions, there have been several reports circulating about the severity of her ailment, how long she'll remain in the ICU and how her convalescence is progressing. However, most of them are turning out to be spurious claims. This time though we can take confidence in the veracity of Lata Mangeshkar's latest health update as it comes straight from the horse's mouth ergo the doctor who's treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone trolled after returning from vacation, Lata Mangeshkar’s heath update and more

Addressing the media in an official statement about the current update of condition, Dr. Pratit Samdani said on Monday, 17th January that the legendary singer is still in the ICU and that they are monitoring her health, negating earlier reports that she has been discharged from the ICU and will be home soon. However, her doctor soon assuaged fears about her condition, adding that the only reason she hasn't been discharged yet is because she'll take time to recover due to her old age.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/rXq01nVhHV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Earlier, addressing a contingent of the media with contrary reports, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said on Sunday, 16th January, "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to the authorities of Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health."

We wish Lata Mangeshkar makes a full recovery at the earliest.