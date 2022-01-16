Lata Mangeshkar health update: Is the singer's health deteriorating? Spokesperson shares official statement

Legendary playback singer had to be hospitalised recently as she tested positive for Coronavirus. The 92-year-old singer is said to be in ICU and under observation at Breach Candy, Mumbai. Fans and well-wishers are praying for the speedy recovery of the singer who is also known as the Voice of the Millennium. However, a few reports suggested that the singer's health has deteriorated leading to chaos amidst her fans. But now her spokersperson has shared the official statement and called all these reports false. Giving an health update, the spokersperson stated that she is doing stable. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up and more

The statement reads, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata Didi is stable. Continues to be in icu under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home”. Sister also gave an update about Lata Mangeshkar's health and even revealed that puja is being held at singer's residence for her speedy recovery. To Etimes, Asha Bhosale said, "Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez suffers a big blow; Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2 and more

Earlier, a doctor who is treating Lata Mangeshkar reportedly revealed "Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor's supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last." This had left many of her fans heartbroken. It now comes as a relief for everyone to know that she is recuperating well. We at BollywoodLife wish for her speedy recovery. Also Read - Asha Bhosle shares Lata Mangeshkar's latest health UPDATE; drops WORRYING news about her own health