Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer still in ICU but her team reveals THIS good news

On 11th January 2022, was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19. Her team and relatives have been sharing updates about her health, and recently, her team took to Twitter to inform everyone that though she is still in ICU, there's a 'marginal improvement' in her health. The team has also requested that people should not spread rumours about Didi's health. The tweet read, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you."

A few days ago, there were rumours about her demise, and at that time on Twitter, it was posted, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Lata Mangeshkar's sister had also given her health update. She had earlier said, "They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic. But Didi is improving; she is better than before. Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather."

Well, the legendary singer’s fans have been praying for her speedy recovery, and the health updates that we get on her Twitter handle surely puts the rumours to the rest. It’s 26th January tomorrow, and Lata Mangeshkar’s patriotic song Ae Mere Watan ke Logo will surely be on people’s playlist.