Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says ‘She is opening her eyes’

Earlier this month, legendary singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she was tested positive for Covid-19. Initially, she wasn't keeping well and was also put on a ventilator. Her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery and a few days ago, her family had informed everyone that she is off ventilator now. Her team and family keep updating her about her health on Twitter. Recently, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope gave an update about the veteran singer's health.

While talking to ANI, he said, "I spoke to the doctor who is treating Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on a ventilator but now after 15 days, she is no more on a ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is opening her eyes, speaking to the doctor. She has weakness and infection is also there. But she is much better now and responding to treatment."

A few days ago, there were rumours of Lata Mangeshkar's demise, but later her team had clarified on Twitter that she is recovering, and people should not give heed to rumours. The tweet read, "Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 22, 2022

A few days ago, a statement from her family read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes."