Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health shows improvement, to remain in ICU

is a true fighter in every sense. The legendary singer who was tested COVID positive was admitted to the hospital on January 8 and since then she is fighting with the deadly disease. The latest update on the veteran singer's health is that she is showing signs of improvement and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU). Lata Didi's steam has issued a statement regarding her health update. The singer remains to be in ICU. the statement released by a close family member reads, " Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home." The statement even addressed the false rumours around her health. " It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

A close source to Bollywood life revs, " Lata Didi's co family members are keeping a close tab with doctor's regarding her health. And the good news is that she is responding well to medicines. However, no one is allowed to meet her ow until she tests COVID 19 negative. The doctors have taken utmost precaution and are aligning her. We wish a speedy recovery to the singer".