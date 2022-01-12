It was just yesterday that the news of legendary singer being COVID-19 positive made it to the headlines. As per the reports, the 92-year-old singer had to be admitted to Breach Canday hospital. She was in ICU fighting COVID. Now, her sister has shared her health update. She revealed that Lata Mangeshkar's condition is stable now and she is responding well to the treatment. However, Usha Mangeshkar also shared that Didi will have to stay in the hospital for some more time. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez brutally trolled for throwback video; Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and more

In an interview with Etimes, Usha Mangeshkar said "The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age." She also mentioned that they cannot go and meet Lata Mangeshkar in the hospital given that it is a COVID-19 case. However, she reaffirmed that there are enough doctors and nurses to take care of Lata Mangeshkar. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar is responding well to treatment; Exclusive health update on the legendary singer

Earlier, it was singer's niece who had opened up about Lata Mangeshkar's health and told ANI, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers." Also Read - Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19, 92-year-old was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the ICU

Lata Mangeshkar who is known as the Nightangle of India has sung many songs such as Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Tere Liya, Jiya Jale, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo and more. She has been awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and many more honours for her achievement. We wish her a speedy recovery.