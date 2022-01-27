Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer off ventilator as a trial; family issues statement – read here

92-year-old singer had to be admitted to Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for Coronavirus. She has been in ICU since then. Her fans and well-wishers have been praying for her speedy recovery. The veteran singer reportedly had to be put on ventilator. Now there is a good news. As per the official update shared by the team and family, Lata Mangeshkar has been take off ventilator on tial basis. The statement has been shared on Lata Mangeshkar's official Twitter handle. Also Read - Rang De Basanti: Lata Mangeshkar did something UNBELIEVABLE while recording for the song Luka Chuppi

The statement shared states that Lata Mangeshkar remains to be in the ICU, however, she has been given a 'trial of extubation.' There seems to be marginal improvement in her health. The complete statement reads as, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes (sic)." Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Legendary singer still in ICU but her team reveals THIS good news

Soon many of her followers dropped comments and wished for the speedy recovery of the singer. A comment read, "Wishing for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery! She is precious and is India’s pride as a singer! May Almighty bless her with good health and happiness!" Also Read - Republic Day 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar's Aye Mere Watan to AR Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam, 7 patriotic songs you must listen to this Gantantra Diwas

Lata Mangeshkar started her singing caree in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages. She has been among the most popular singers India has ever known. She is the recipient of Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian honour.