Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran songstress on oxygen support, recovering well

Veteran singer and nightingale of India, was rushed to hospital a couple of days ago. Mangeshkar reportedly tested COVID positive and was admitted to the ICU ward. She has been recovering well, reports claimed. However, though recovering well, Lata Mangeshkar is on oxygen support. Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna Shah told a news portal that due to her age, she has a lot of issues. However, doctors are constantly checking on her. Lata Mangeshkar will continue to stay in the hospital for a couple more days. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Usha Mangeshkar reveals legendary singer may not get discharged soon – here's why

Rachna also said that her aunt is a fighter. "Lata ji is a fighter and a winner. I would like to thank all the fans across the country who have kept her in their prayers. Nothing can go wrong when everyone prays. We sincerely hope that she will come back home soon after winning from Corona," Rachna told a news portal, reports Dainik Bhaskar. , Lata Mangeshkar's sister had revealed to ETimes that her sister has loads of doctors and nurses who have been taking care of her. She revealed that they are not allowed to meet her since it is a COVID-19 case. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez brutally trolled for throwback video; Kartik Aaryan names his favourite female costar and more

It is being said that the veteran singer will be kept in the hospital for about 10 to 12 days more. Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most loved singers in the country. Her fans are very concerned about her health. The family members of the singer have been sharing updates every now and then. They have thanked fans for their prayers and concern. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar is responding well to treatment; Exclusive health update on the legendary singer