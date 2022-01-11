Lata Mangeshkar is responding well to treatment; Exclusive health update on the legendary singer

has been reportedly admitted on Saturday to Breach Candy hospital after testing Covid 19 positive. And ever since then, her fans are highly concerned about if she is recovering well or not. Lata is one of the most loved and celebrated singers of our time and everyone is right now praying for her to get well soon. Here's an exclusive health update on the legendary singer that will definitely give a sigh of relief to her fans and near and dear ones. Also Read - Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19, 92-year-old was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in the ICU

A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals " Lata is admitted in the special Covid 19 ward in the hospital. She has been given the right medicines at the right time and she is responding well to them. However, very minimum people are allowed at the hospital due to her being Covid positive. The people who are close to her are keeping an update about her health through phone and are available if required in an emergency". The source further added, " Even the paparazzi are not allowed to stand outside the hospital for any kind of coverage due to Covid 19 protocols and heir personal safety measures".

Talking to ANI, her niece Rachna said, " She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers." Well, this news of Lata Mangeshkar responding well to medicines is good news. Right now the entire nation is praying for the speedy recovery of Lata Didi. Get well soon