is no more. The Nightingale of India passed away at the age of 92. It was last month that the veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy, Hospital in Mumbai. She had tested positive for Coronavirus and then reportedly diagnosed with pneumonia. It was just yesterday that the doctors had revealed about her health deteriorating. She was put on ventilator again and was under aggressive therapy. Actress and sister Asha Bhosale were spotted outside the hospital last evening as they paid a visit to Lata Mangeshkar. Politician Nitin Gadkari has tweeted and expressed grief on Lata Mangeshkar's death. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Asha Bhosle updates on Lata Mangeshkar's health condition; Raj Kundra takes a dig at Bollywood and more

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022