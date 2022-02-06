passed away at the age of 92. She had been admitted to the hospital last month and had been battling COVID for a while. She had multiple organ failure after her health deteriorated suddenly. The legendary singer's demise is a huge shock for everyone in the country. Prayers and condolences are pouring in for the Nightingale of India. Veteran actress has reacted to Lata Mangeshkar's demise. The actress wanted to meet her but couldn't go. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars express grief on veteran singer's demise – read tweets

"The whole of India has lost it's Saraswati. She was a wonderful lady. I did not meet her often wanting to go and see her. I could not do it. I am feeling really bad. She has sung so many hit songs for me. Our Saraswati is gone today. God bless her soul..." Asha Parekh told NDTV. Lata Mangeshkar playback a lot of songs for Asha Parekh such as Aaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon, Achha To Hum Chalte Hain, Kitna Pyaar Wada, Ab Aan Milo Sajna, Sayonara Sayonara to name a few. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Udit Narayan in disbelief, says, 'It always felt like I am singing with Goddess Saraswati herself'

Just yesterday, Asha Bhosale, Lata Mangeshkar's sister had dropped by the Breach Candy Hospital to meet her sister. The veteran singer had told the media that she was undergoing aggressive therapy and had been responding to the treatments. had also dropped by to meet her Aaji (grandmother). Shraddha has been very close to the late singer. Also Read - RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Jubin Nautiyal recalls meeting the singing legend, 'I cannot imagine a world without Lata tai'

It is said that the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar will take place at Shivaji Park. Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted at the Breach Candy hospital. Over the last couple of decades she had been a recipient of various prestigious awards such as Padma Bhushan, Award, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna and also Legion of Honour.