is a legendary playback singer and an iconic figure in the country. She started her career at the age of 13 with the song Naachu Ya Gade, Khelu Saari, Mani Haus Bhaari for Marathi film Kiti Hasaal (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in more than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards. But many might not be aware that Lata Mangeshkar was poisoned in the year 1962 that left her bed-ridden for early 3 months.

When , London-based filmmaker and author of several books on Hindi cinema, had asked Lata Mangeshkar about her illness during the time of recording the Bees Saal Baad song Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil, the playback icon revealed that she was slow poisoned.

"In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. I thought I would never be able to sing again. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up -- it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an X-ray machine home because I could not move. He X-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned," Lata Mangeshkar had said in the interview.

"We had a servant in the house who made the food. Usha went straight into the kitchen and told everyone that from that moment on, she would do the cooking instead. The servant sneaked off without telling anyone and without collecting any pay. So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn't know who it was," she added.

The veteran singer said that lyricist and poet Majrooh Sahib used to visit her every evening while she was bed-ridden for 3 months and helped her cope through difficult times. "I was bed-ridden for three months and was so weak. I will never forget Majrooh Sahib's (Majrooh Sultanpuri, the famous lyricist and poet) kindness to me during those difficult times. He came at six in the evening and sat by me every day for three long months. He ate whatever I ate and recited poetry and read me stories. We talked and laughed together. I thoroughly enjoyed his company. When I was feeling well enough to sing, the first song I recorded was Hemant Kumar's Kahin deep jale kahin dil," she said.

This excerpt is from Lata Mangeshkar... In Her Own Voice by Nasreen Munni Kabir, published by Niyogi Books, where the singer has revealed some fascinating information about her 75-year career.