Lata Mangeshkar was once poisoned in 1962: 'I started throwing up... it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour'

Talking about her illness during the time of recording the Bees Saal Baad song Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil, Lata Mangeshkar had revealed that she was poisoned in 1962 that had left her bed-ridden for 3 months.