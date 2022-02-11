Legendary singer breathed her last on February 7, 2022. She was known as the Nightinagle of India who sang thousands of songs in several languages. She was the voice behind the patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon that once left Jawaharlal Nehru teary-eyed. Her death brought an end to an era. She was cremated at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. Post her demise, the ruling party suggested that a memorial be built at Shivaji Park as a tribute to the legendary singer. However, there are mixed thoughts on the same. Now, Lata Mangeshkar's brother has shared his views on the same. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar's family got extremely UPSET with Karan Johar

As reported by Indian Express, Lata Mangehkar's brother stated that the family is not in support of the memorial. They are okay with a musical institute in her name. He was quoted saying, "Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray came up with a proposal to Lata Mangeshkar for a musical institute on her name and she gave a nod to it. We want that legacy to continue and her musical skills to be kept alive. If we want to celebrate her legacy we will support the music institute and not the memorial."

Lata Mangeshkar died due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. She had tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the month of January. She was in ICU and on ventilator as her health remained critical. The funeral was attended by many big celebrities like , , , Sachin Tendulkar and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended her funeral and paid his last respects.