As per latest reports, veteran actress was recently rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after she suffered a minor heart attack. The actress has been reportedly admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. She is said to have suffered a heart attack three days ago and has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since then. Her family members are said to be by her side. Saira Banu is one of the most notable actresses of Bollywood with films like Padosan, Hera Pheri, Gopi, Aakhri Daao and many others in her name.

It was in the month of July that Saira Banu suffered a personal loss. Her husband and legendary actor breathed his last on July 7, 2021. He was admitted to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, anupam Kher and many others paid their last respects to the Mughal-E-Azam star. The actress used to consider Dilip Kumar as her 'Kohinoor' and was inconsolable post his demise.

Dilip Kumar was laid to rest with full state honours. For the same, Saira Banu put up a board outside her Pali Hill residence thanking Mumbai's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for giving Dilip Kumar such a grand farewell. The board reads, "Most grateful to our honourable Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray Saheb, Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, Aditya Thackeray ji and Shri Sachin Ahir, the Pali Hill residents and the Mumbai Police. A sincere heartfelt thank you for your loving support and co-operation to bid farewell to Dilip Kumar Sahab. Thanking you, Mrs Dilip Kumar."

We hope Saira Banu gets well soon.