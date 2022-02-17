Punjabi actor turned social activist Deep Sidhu passed away on 15th Feb in a car accident. Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena was also in the car when the accident took place, but she survived. The actor was driving towards Punjab and the accident happened on the Kundli-Manesar highway, in Haryana’s Kharkhoda area. His fans are shocked with his demise. Recently, Reena shared a few pictures of her and Deep and penned down an emotional note. In her post, she has written that she is ‘broken’ and ‘dead inside’.

Reena wrote, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates.”

Reena has now deleted the post, but many netizens had commented on it. An Instagram user commented, “Stay strong!! so sorry for your loss.” Another wrote, “Prayers and strength to you”. One more user commented, “I'm so sorry for your loss! May god give you the strength to deal with this and heal. You're in our thoughts.”

Sidhu was known for his performances in films like Ramta Jogi, Jora 10 Numbaria, and others. He had made it to the headlines last year as he had participated in the farmers' protest. The actor was also accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence that happened on Republic Day last year. Sidhu was arrested and he was bailed after two months.