Late singer KK’s daughter Tamara pens down an emotional note on Father’s Day as she remembers him; shares a rare picture

KK's sudden demise after his last performance in Kolkata left his fan and family shell-shocked. The void of his loss will last till eternity as there was no one like him. Every day his family misses him immensely, but yesterday was a special day. On Fathers' Day, KK's daughter Tamara penned down a long emotional note for the singer and shared a throwback picture with him. She took to her Instagram and wished KK a very happy father's day and mentioned how much she misses him, " I would take the pain of losing you 100 times if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who'd come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles. I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand."

She further wrote, " You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you're gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love, has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength."

KK's old pictures with kids and wife will leave you heavy heart

Tamara's long note for KK made everyone extremely emotional and left them eyed, as she ends the note she mentioned how she will try extremely hard to make him proud every day along with mom and brother Nakul, " Me, Nakul and mumma are going to work every day to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did.Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us".

KK left the world on May 31, 2022, as he complained of breathlessness and chest pain in the auditorium where he was performing. After his death, there was a huge debate about why that durum was crowded, and why the AC wasn't working and this left to KK's death. While reportedly doctor declared myocardial infraction as a cause of his death, adding that excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow and lead to a cardiac arrest.