Singer KK's sudden demise sent shock waves across the nation. The Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai singer passed away soon after performing a concert at an auditorium in Kolkata. The last song he reportedly sang at the concert was Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahein Kal. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed his last while being taken to the hospital. His funeral was held in Mumbai. He is survived by wife, son and daughter. Now, on Instagram, his daughter has penned a long note urging all to not send hate messages to KK's team who was with him during the concert.

In a note shared by KK's daughter, she mentioned that KK used to call his bandmates his second family and now fans are sending hate mails to his teammate Hitesh and Shubham. She wrote, "We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, nakul and I weren't there for dads final moments, didn't even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away."

Further adding, "Iv heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You're basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don't spread hate on their behest." She urged everyone to stop spreading hate. Check out her post below: