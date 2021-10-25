was sent to judicial custody on October 7 and he has been locked inside the Arthur Road jail since October 8. During this time, the star kid missed his mother ’s birthday on October 8 and today, he will miss being at home for his parents and Gauri Khan's 30th wedding anniversary. According to sources, the star kid got emotional on the occasion and asked the jail authorities to arrange for a video call so that he could wish his parents. Meanwhile, there are also reports that after Shah Rukh Khan, today Gauri will be visiting the Arthur Road jail to meet her son. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: ‘Sameer Wankhede must resign,’ says Hansal Mehta

The bail plea hearing in the case will be held in the Bombay High Court on October 26 and the family is hopeful to being Aryan home. However, NCB has been actively collecting more evidence in their investigation to come up with fresh arguments to bar the bail. Meanwhile, actress was summoned to the NCB office for questioning for the third time on Monday. Her reporting time was 11 am but she was late again, despite NCB's reported earlier warnings to her that it is not a film set and she is expected to reach on time.

Ananya is reportedly being questioned in relation to WhatsApp chats with Aryan and a few suspicious financial transactions. Earlier, in their raid at the Liger actress' home, the NCB had reportedly seized a few laptops and cell phones to aid investigation. Tomorrow's hearing is very crucial for Aryan, and it remains to be seen if NCB has found anything through Ananya that can further implicate the star kid.

There are also reports that NCB will be very active the next few days and weeks and more Bollywood star kids and celebrities are on their radar. It can be recalled that many celebrities were summoned by NCB last year, following 's death.