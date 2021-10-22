It was yesterday that the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at actor and Chunky Panday's daughter 's house. She was also summoned by the agency for interrogation. For almost three hours, Ananya was grilled by the officials. Reports have emerged that Ananya Panday was called in as some of her chats with 's son were in the context to drugs. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and more star kids who are on Ananya Panday's BFF list

As per the reports, Ananya Panday agreed to do some 'jugaad' when Aryan Khan asked if 'ganja' can be arranged. India Today TV had an NCB official saying, "At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. Aryan was asking if there could be some 'jugaad' to arrange the weed." To this, the Liger actress' answer reportedly was, "I will arrange."

As per the report, when NCB showed Ananya this chat, she replied saying that she was 'just joking.' Ananya Panday has been summoned again today by the NCB for questioning. Over this, an NCB officer had said, "We cannot reveal the details of the chats as they are sensitive in nature and incriminating. If we reveal them, it will hamper our probe. We are not satisfied with her statement as of now and she has been called again for further clarity."

About Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son is lodged in Arthur Road jail since October 8. He was arrested on October 3 by the NCB after a raid on a cruise ship. His bail was denied by the NDPS court and now the lawyers have moved to High Court.