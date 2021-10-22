For the second time in a row, has reached the NCB office for questioning. As per the reports, her name appeared in WhatsApp chats of 's son who is currently in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested in cruise ship drugs case. Yesterday, NCB raided Ananya Panday's home and summoned her for question. Today, she appeared in front of NCB for the second time. Reports coming in suggest that Ananya has denied having any drugs supply related chats with Aryan Khan. Also Read - Ananya Panday agreed to 'jugaad' drugs for Aryan Khan? Explosive WhatsApp chats revealed - report

Earlier today, reports had emerged that Ananya Panday was allegedly asked by Aryan Khan if she could arrange for some 'ganja' and she had agreed. However, now, an NCB source has told news agency ANI that she has denied any supply related talks. The source said, "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs." Also Read - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and more star kids who are on Ananya Panday's BFF list

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained on October 2 after a raid was conducted on a cruise. He was then arrested on October 3 and put under NCB custody. He was then sent into judicial custody on October 7. His bail plea was rejected by the magistrate court and then by special NDPS court basis his WhatsApp chats. The court reportedly observed that the chats showed Aryan Khan being involved in 'illicit drug related activities'. Now, his lawyers have moved to the Bombay High Court for the same. His bail plea hearing is scheduled for October 26. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Why exactly is NCB grilling Ananya Panday?

It now remains to be seen if Aryan Khan will get bail or not. Details of Ananya Panday's interrogation are yet to emerge too.