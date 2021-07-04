Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's close friend Amin Hajee reveals how the divorce was heart-breaking for him; says, 'I am still coming to terms with this great loss'

On Saturday, fans of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got a shock as the couple announced that they are separating. The two married in 2005 and divorced after 15 years. The couple said though their marital relationship has ended, they will work as devoted parents of their son, Azad. His close friend, Amin Hajee who was also the best man at the wedding says friends tried to convince the couple. He told News18 that close friends like him knew about this since a while but just that the formal announcement was made on Saturday. He said he was still coming on terms with this "great loss". Also Read - Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: 'We are still a family, pray for our happiness', says the superstar in his message for fans – watch video

He said that Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were with son Azad in Kargil. They are shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha in the hilly region. He told the portal, "As we speak they are together with Azad (Rao Khan) in Kargil. In fact, Kiran sent me a photograph of the three of them today morning. I showed it to my family and told them that they are still together but it is just that their marital status has changed." He said that friends of the couple tried their best to make the couple understand, and give a chance for reconciliation. But it seems like the star couple thought through this since a long time.

Hajee Amin told the portal, "I didn't tell them that you can't do this but I wish I could. But I respect both of them and their decision. I know that it was heartbreaking even for them. I am really heartbroken and I told my wife Charlotte. It's a big defeat for me. Sometimes two good people may not be meant to be together."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.