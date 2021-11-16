was last seen in Zero alongside and . Since then she has been on a sabbatical of sorts. She is enjoying the family time with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The actress has been accompanying her cricketer husband over tours and more, and is enjoying being a mother to the fullest. However, she is staying in touch with her fans through Instagram. Recently, she shared some happy pictures that will instantly brighten up your dull Tuesday. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more: 9 GUSH-WORTHY moments from Big-fat celeb weddings that made us go aww [PICS]

The took to her Instagram account to share some pretty pictures as she took a dip in the pool. She donned a bright neon swimsuit but we must say, the smile on her face is much brighter than the colour of her suit. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Meanwhile, it seems that Anushka is all set to get back to work in full form. Recently, she appeared on the cover of Grazia and did a stunning photoshoot. During the interview, she spoke about the positive side of the lockdown and embracing motherhood. She mentioned about having a difficult time during pregnancy and said, "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn't playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn't have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

We are now waiting for Anushka Sharma to announce her next Bollywood project.