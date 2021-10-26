and 's eldest son is currently ruling the headlines. It all started with him getting detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after a raid was conducted on a cruise ship. He was then arrested on October 3 and on October 7, he was sent into judicial custody. Since October 8, he has been spending days in Arthur Road jail. Today, his bail plea is going to be heard by the Bombay High Court. Ahead of that, a lot of reports claiming about Aryan and 's alleged drugs chats have come to fore. With this, will Aryan Khan get bail today is the question? It seems, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are preparing for a longer haul for their son. Also Read - Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez and more: 9 Celebs who got caught in the ED and NCB net in 2021 so far

A family friend to the Khans reportedly told India Today that Shah Rukh Khan feels that Aryan will not get bail today. "Shah Rukh Khan feels Aryan won't get bail, and internally, the family is preparing for a long haul," the family friend told the portal and further added, "The family fears that Aryan might have to stay in jail for longer and that he or the family will not be able to leave the entire case behind them any time soon."

It was a few days ago that Shah Rukh Khan had visited Arthur Road jail to meet Aryan Khan. In light of the star kid being in jail, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan even ditched their 30th wedding anniversary celebrations. It is being reported that Gauri Khan is trying to stay strong through the situation while SRK is making his best efforts to get Aryan out of jail.

It remains to be seen whether Aryan would walk free or not post today's hearing.