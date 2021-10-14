It was on October 7 that and 's son was sent into judicial custody by the Magistrate court. On October 8, he was taken to Arthur Road Jail along with others arrested in cruise ship drugs case. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, they were kept in quarantine cell of Arthur Road Jail. Now, the latest reports suggest that the starkid along with others has been shifted to common cell. Also Read - 'Free him already', Tanishaa Mukerji strongly reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest; calls it 'harassment'

As tweeted by news agency ANI, Aryan and others have been shifted as their COVID-19 test came negative. The tweet read, "Aryan Khan and 5 others shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack in the jail after their Covid report came negative, says Nitin Waychal superintendent of Arthur Road Jail."

Meanwhile, reports have been coming in that the star kid is not drinking water or eating well in the jail and is surviving on Parle G biscuits to avoid using jail washrooms. With him getting transferred to common cell, his troubles seem to be only increasing.

Aryan Khan's bail plea is scheduled to be heard today at 11 am by the sessions court. The arguments took place yesterday and the court was adjourned till today. Now it remains to be seen if Aryan Khan gets bail or not. On social media, a lot of netizens have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his sons. Many stars like , and others are also said to be standing strong besides SRK.