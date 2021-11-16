Time flies. Especially when you are waiting for a big fat Indian wedding. And so, just days ahead of her December wedding, has started making the most of her time, before she walks down the aisle and gets married to . The actress, who is fresh off the success of , has started prepping for her wedding. The two are getting married at a luxurious, palatial resort, which is a 700-year-old fort, near Jaipur in December. And before that, she is finishing all her work commitments. BollywooLife had earlier exclusively told readers that Katrina will be taking a break before her wedding, so that she has enough time to get the bridal glow going before her big day. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer passes crucial 2nd Monday test with FLYING COLOURS; on course for 200 crore

Bride Mode On

Now, there are fresh reports that the actress has started trials of her wedding outfit. There were reports earlier that the actress will be wearing Sabyasachi for her D-day and as per a report on India Today, the Tiger 3 diva has started trails at a friend’s home in Bandra. She is being discreet and all details are being discussed and finalised over WhatsApp messages, according to the report. The actress surely wants to avoid being seen out and about to further spark speculations over her much-discussed wedding. Also Read - Is this why Katrina Kaif is staying tight-lipped about her roka and wedding to Vicky Kaushal?

Keeping it hush-hush

Days ahead of their winter wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have left fans wondering if the shaadi is truly happening or not. Social media and their fan clubs are abuzz with discussions over VicKat wedding. The fact that they have stayed tight-lipped about the same and have not even disclosed to the world that they are in a relationship, has sparked many rumours. Also Read - Wedding season hits tinsel town: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and 8 other couples who are tying the knot in the next one and a half month

Wedding guest list

While there is no confirmation from the couple, there are reports about invitations being sent to the who’s who of Bollywood. It is said that the December wedding will be attended by around 125 special guests. Hotel bookings where they will stay and luxury cars for their commute have all been books as per reports.

Well, this is definitely one big Bollywood wedding and only time will unfold more details and reality of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ki shaadi.