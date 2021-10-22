has been spending a harrowing time with his son being locked inside the Arthur Road Jail in the drugs related case. He has been forced to cancel and reschedule a lot of his work commitments including the shoots of Pathan, Tiger 3 and Lion. There were also reports that he cancelled his shoot with for a pan masala ad that both are a part of. While Bollywood has united and is in support of Shah Rukh during this testing time, there were reports that Ajay Devgn was in no mood to cancel or reschedule the shoot to adjust to Shah Rukh Khan. It is reported that Ajay Devgn even allegedly told the producers of the commercial that he can't reschedule for SRK's personal problem as it has nothing to do with him. Also Read - Into the Wild with Bear Grylls & Ajay Devgn review: We've see the superstar do far more thrilling, adventurous stuff in his movies

The claim was made by Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK. In his tweeted, he claimed, "According to reports Ajay Devgn did shoot his portion for pan masala advertisement on the shoot date while #SRK cancelled shoot. Ajay told producers that he has nothing to do with SRK's personal problem. So he can't give another date for the shoot. Fair enough! This is family!" Check out his post below.

However, this is far from what exactly happened. A highly placed industry insider privy to the details told Bollywoodlife that "Nothing of this sort." The source said that Ajay can never ever do such a thing. "Ajay is very well aware and understands the sensitivity of the matter and he is a doting father to his own two children, he truly understands another parent's pain at this time," said the source that in fact, Ajay willingly agreed to adjust schedule for Shah Rukh, who shares great bond with his wife . In an earlier interview, Ajay had gone on record to say that he has high regards for Shah Rukh since he was the first person to land up at their home to help when Kajol suffered a miscarriage and Ajay was totally distraught.

The source further revealed the reason behind KRK’s claims. “KRK has always harboured an issue with Ajay, it goes back to . He just took this opportunity to spread lies and get back at Ajay,” revealed the source.

So that’s that then! No bad blood between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn and let us hope this testing time ends for King Khan soon and we can see the two powerful stars team up on the screen yet again.