At T20 World Cup 2021, India and its neighbouring country Pakistan, had a face off. Emotions of course were running high as India and Pakistan battled it out in Dubai. In the stand, we could see a few Bollywood celebrities like , and more. But one person who got maximum attention is . In the past, rumours had it that sparks were flying between Urvashi and cricketer Rishabh Pant. The hoopla around the two was so much that rumours also had it that the cricketer blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp as allegedly nothing was moving forward. Given the history, netizens did not held back when it came to trolling Urvashi for cheering for Rishabh Pant during India vs Pakistan match. Check out the tweet below:

Urvashi Rautela after Rishabh Pant's wicket ? - Give the Man of the Match to the cameraman already ?!!!#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/KubiLRQJiP — . (@chichusammu) October 24, 2021

#INDvPAK Whenever pant Hits a boundary

Camera man to Urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/SAd1sz8DOG — Aakash ❤️ (@__a_k__11__) October 24, 2021

Urvashi Rautela ... You will not get Unblocked ... Jst stop trying ?? pic.twitter.com/YPrRwlIfN0 — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 24, 2021

Urvashi Rautela visited stadium to personally get herself unblocked by Rishabh Pant ?#INDvPAK # pic.twitter.com/q97ZKn8uz6 — Simbu Suklabaidya (@iamsimu77) October 24, 2021