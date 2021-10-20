NCB submits Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chats with a debut actress to the court ahead of order on bail plea

and 's son 's name is currently embroiled in a drug related controversy. He has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a cruise ship drugs case. He is currently in Arthur Road jail after he was sent into judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Today, the order on his bail plea will be pronounced by the sessions court. Ahead of that, reportedly, NCB has submitted some proofs suggesting drug links. Also Read - BIG decision in the bail plea for Aryan Khan today; with 14-day judicial custody ending, will Shah Rukh Khan's son come home?

As reported by news agency ANI, NCB has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and a debut actress about drugs. The tweet made by the news agency reads, "Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's arrest affects Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Sherlyn Chopra with Rs 50 crore defamation case

Drugs-on-cruise case | Mumbai NCB says it has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan in the court. Police has found a drug related WhatsApp chats that are allegedly between Aryan Khan and a debut Actress: NCB — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Now, all eyes are on Aryan Khan's bail plea order. It was last week that the sessions court had reserved its order in this case. There are numerous reports doing the rounds on social media about Aryan's time in jail. It has been reported that the star kid has been shifted to a special barrack for security reasons. He along with others also reportedly underwent a counselling session where Aryan reportedly told Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit, that he will do something to make him proud. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's elder son has worked in these 5 films?