BREAKING! Here’s when Ranveer Singh's much-awaited '83 will release [Exclusive]

Thanks to the lockdown led by the outbreak of Coronavirus, a lot of big-budget films had to take a backseat. With theatres being shut, many could not release as per the decided schedule. One such film is '83. Starring as Kapil Dev and helmed by Kabir Khan, it chronicles Team India's victory in 1983 world cup. While fans are desperately waiting for the sports drama, there's no clarity on when will it hit the screen. Until now! We have some update.

There have been talks that the film will finally hit screens by the end of this year, during Christmas, but there is no official word as yet. With the theatres working only partially and being shut in many major markets, will the sports drama '83 take the OTT route?

An industry insider tells us, 'The film is made for the big screen. When the film was being made, there was no sign of pandemic and no one could predict that there would be a time when theatres would be shut and movies will be ready but have no place to release. While some great content if being released on OTT, the scale at which '83 is created, the way it is shot, all the emotion, excitement and adrenaline rush that the film aims to bring alive, will be lost." The source further said that the makers have decided to wait it out and hope for the situation to get better, before putting a release date for the film.

Further talking about the delay in the film and if there is skepticism that it may impact audience’s interest around the film, the source said, “The people backing the film are seasoned talents in the industry and have taken a well thought about call. The biggest win for the film ’83 is the story. It is a retelling of an iconic chapter from India’s cricket journey and when it does finally releases in the theatres will not dampen the interest around it.”

'83 got everyone excited as fans could not believe how effortlessly Ranveer slipped into the shoes of ace cricketer Kapil Dev. The first look posters left all his fans awestruck. It looks like he has managed to pick cricketer's mannerism very well. And especially after his prolific performances in films like Padmaavat, and more, fans are more than excited to see him in an avatar of a cricketer.