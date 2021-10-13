is proving to be a true friend to in his tough times. The King Khan and his family are currently under a lot of stress given that his eldest son is under arrest. Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB officials on October 2 after a rave party was busted on a cruise. Though, reportedly, no contraband was found on him, Aryan Khan was sent into judicial custody for 14 days. He is currently in Arthur Road jail and today, is his bail plea hearing. But ahead of that Salman Khan paid Shah Rukh Khan a visit at his residence . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan make multiple calls to check on Aryan Khan’s health; Shehnaaz Gill has regular crying bouts on the sets of Honsla Rakh

Salman Khan's car was spotted entering Mannat. Along with him, his father 's car too was spotted outside Mannat. After Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, Salman Khan was the first one to reach by Mannat and be by Shah Rukh Khan's side. Apart from Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan too had visited Mannat to extend her support to and Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan with His Father Salim Khan At Mannat ❤ Dosti Nibahana Ho Toh Salman Khan Jaysa Ye Manna Hi Padega.. WE LOVE YOU SRK pic.twitter.com/mzCk6Fse7P — ?Sourav Srkian Das? (@SrkianDas04) October 12, 2021

Today, Aryan Khan's bail plea will be heard in sessions court. Recently, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are having sleepless nights with their son being in jail. It was also reported that they are making multiple calls to the officials to get an update about their son's health.

Will Aryan Khan go home today after acquiring bail or will SRK-Gauri's woos continue? Only time can tell.