The entertainment never sleeps and keeps fans entertained with their daily activities. From IFFI 2022 jury head calling the directorial The Kashmir Files a propoganda and vulgar film to hinting at and being in a relationship, here are the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt leaves fans awestruck with her fitness as she gets clicked with parents after delivering her baby girl Raha [View Pics]

leaves fans awestruck with her fitness

Alia Bhatt got clicked with her parents and . Her appearance left fans awestruck with her fitness level even after delivering her first child, a baby girl named Raha earlier this month. Check out full story here. Also Read - IFFI 2022: Jury calls Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files 'a propoganda, vulgar movie' [Watch]

Giorgia Andriani calls boyfriend a very good friend

Giorgia Andriani said that marriage is not on the cards for her and Arbaaz Khan. The two have been dating for the past four years. The model-turned-actress said that she and Arbaaz are very good friends and she believes that their relationship has changed due to pandemic lockdown. Check out full story here. Also Read - Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya and more celebs who were overwhelmed with Prabhas' hospitality

IFFI 2022: Jury calls The Kashmir Files 'a propoganda, vulgar movie'

During the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, the jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files a propaganda, vulgar movie. He also added that the film is inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of the festival. Check out full story here.

Did Varun Dhawan confirm Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ secret relationship?

Reports of Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' secret relationship have been doing the rounds of the industry for a long time. And now Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan has spilled the beans on Kriti's secret affair with her Adipurush costar Prabhas. Check out full story here.

takes a dig at paparazzi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted attending and Genelia D'Souza's kids birthday party. And she did not hesitate to take a sly dig at the paparazzi who were asking her to pose for some photographs. Check out full story here.

Alia Bhatt and to reveal their daughter's face

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to their baby daughter Raha. And while the couple has refrained from revealing their baby's face, Bollywood Life has learnt when the duo are planning to make the big reveal. Check out full story here.