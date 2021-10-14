’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most awaited releases of 2022. The film is slated to hit screens on January 6, 2022. The film brings Alia Bhatt, one of the much loved, and talented young actresses in Bollywood and she has left us all impressed with her impeccable performances in films like Raazi, , Highway and more. Apart from this, we have , who is known for his larger than life storytelling which never fails to enchant and mesmerize audience. So when such a talented actor-director jodi comes together, one can expect fireworks at the box office. And now we have some information that says it will be just that when the theatres raise curtains over Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. Also Read - Ajay Devgn likes being nervous before any shot – know why

Well, according to reports has already seen a few rushes of the film and he is left impressed with his lady love Alia Bhatt's performance. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir has been raving about Alia and the film ever since he has seen the rushes and he would gush about it to anyone who would listen. In fact, it is said that Ranbir has already predicted that Alia Bhatt will take away the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Well, with that confidence and conviction from Ranbir, we are sure that Alia's performance in this Bhansali creation will be worth the wait.

Meanwhile, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will also be seen in another hit maker SS Rajamouli’s RRR which also stars , Jr NTR and . The actress is sure set to start the year 2022 with a bang.