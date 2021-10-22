The NCB is trying to make new headways in the ongoing drugs case. After ’s judicial custody, the NCB is now questioning actress , who is Aryan’s childhood friend. There were WhatsApp chats reportedly between the two star kids that the NCB accessed and also submitted to the court and they wanted to question the Liger actress Ananya in relation to the same, in order to get more clarity. There are reports that the actress, who was called to the NCB office for questioning for the second time on Friday, broke down just before heading inside. Also Read - Ananya Panday denies providing drugs to Aryan Khan; claims she has never ever consumed any – report

Reports suggest that she hugged her father Chunky Panday and cried inconsolably before meeting the NCB officials. While Ananya was being grilled, her father has stayed parked outside the NCB office. It is also suggested that Ananya Panday has been very cooperative, calm and composed during the questioning while clearing all the doubts that NCB had around her and Aryan Khan's chats. The young actress was being questioned for more than two hours and she was still in the NCB office, with the session underway till the time of filing this story.

According to reports, there have been chats accessed by NCB that suggest Ananya helped Aryan procure drugs. There are words like 'jugaad' and 'weed' which made it important for the authorities to question Ananya. However, the actress has allegedly said that she never helped in the same and has never consumed drugs herself. She has also said that those chats were 'just a joke' and that it was a friendly banter that meant nothing.

A day before today’s questioning, a few NCB officials raided Ananya’s home on Thursday and seized a few laptops and mobile phones which they deemed helpful in their investigation. Post this, the actress was summoned to the NCB office for questioning on Thursday as well as on Friday morning.