Antim trailer: Salman Khan reveals why he doesn't have a heroine in the movie like Aayush Sharma does

While the Antim trailer seems to have exceeded expectations and has generated just the right curiosity for the face-off between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, one thing that might slightly disappoint Bhai fans is the absence of a heroine opposite him. However, there seems to be some rational behind the decision, which Salman shed light on at the trailer launch of Antim: The Final Truth.