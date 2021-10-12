and are currently facing a tough time. Their eldest son has been arrested and sent to jail in cruise ship drugs case. It was on October 3 that he was arrested, while on October 7, he was sent into judicial custody. Later, he was taken to Arthur Road jail where reportedly he has been kept in quarantine cell. His lawyers applied for bail in sessions court which got pushed over to Wednesday. Amidst all this, a report in India Today, speaks of how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are dealing with the situation. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB Clarifies Rumours In Aryan Khan Cruise Rave Party Case, Sameer Wankhede Press Conference

A source informs the portal that Shah Rukh Khan is having sleepless nights while Gauri Khan has her brother and sister-in-law by her side for support. The source was quoted saying, "It didn't dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn't the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was 'unmaintainable' and that news really shook the family."

It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are making multiple calls to NCB officials to check on their son's health and well-being. However, they do not have direct access to Aryan Khan. "Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan," said the source.

Now, Aryan Khan's bail hearing is scheduled to take place on October 13.