Shah Rukh Khan and 's son was arrested on October 3 after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a rave party bust on a cruise. Later, he was sent into NCB custody till October 7. Today, he has reached Killa court where his lawyer Satish Maneshinde is representing his case. As per the tweets made by Bar and Bench, Satish Maneshinde on behalf of Aryan Khan has counter argued NCB's demand to extend his client's custody till October 11. Also Read - Angry netizens BRUTALLY slam Aryan Khan after they spot Shah Rukh Khan's son laughing while being escorted in a police car

As per the tweets made, Satish Maneshinde argued that while Aryan Khan was taken into custody, no interrogation has taken place for two nights. He also mentioned that Aryan Khan does not have any connection to Arbaaz Merchantt's activities. A tweet read, "They have not interrogated me for two nights. Why is custodial interrogation required now?" Satish Maneshinde on behalf of Aryan also mentioned that the star kid was questioned by the NCB while on the cruise and nothing was found on him. It was also mentioned that Aryan's interrogation was about his stay abroad. Check tweets: Also Read - Aryan Khan looks pensive as NCB takes him Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to court; will he come home today? – view pics

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): As far as my interrogation that has taken place, it was connected to my stay abroad. Nothing else has been questioned. #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): Before we could go to the ship, NCB asked us questions. When we started from the ship, they asked questions if I took drugs and searched my bags and my person. They found nothing. #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): They took my mobile instrument and then took me to the NCB office. I am not saying which pancha took me. #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): Officers interrogated me and took me under arrest. I have no connection to any of the organizers. I do not deny my friendship with Arbaaz but I am not connected with his activities. He himself says he came on his own. #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): They have interrogated me on the basis of my chats. Be that as it may, Aachit is the only person they have to confront me with, but that can be done anytime. That can be done even after I am granted bail. #AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): They have not interrogated me for two nights. Why is custodial interrogation required now?#AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Maneshinde (for Aryan Khan): Why should custody be given? No confrontation was done as far as I am concerned. No drugs, nothing in my bag, nothing on my person, I did not tamper with phone#AryanKhanDrugCase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 7, 2021

Judgement on his bail application is awaited. Watch this space for more updates.