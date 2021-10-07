Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to a rave party bust on a cruise. Later, he was sent into NCB custody till October 7. Today, he has reached Killa court where his lawyer Satish Maneshinde is representing his case. As per the tweets made by Bar and Bench, Satish Maneshinde on behalf of Aryan Khan has counter argued NCB's demand to extend his client's custody till October 11. Also Read - Angry netizens BRUTALLY slam Aryan Khan after they spot Shah Rukh Khan's son laughing while being escorted in a police car
As per the tweets made, Satish Maneshinde argued that while Aryan Khan was taken into custody, no interrogation has taken place for two nights. He also mentioned that Aryan Khan does not have any connection to Arbaaz Merchantt's activities. A tweet read, "They have not interrogated me for two nights. Why is custodial interrogation required now?" Satish Maneshinde on behalf of Aryan also mentioned that the star kid was questioned by the NCB while on the cruise and nothing was found on him. It was also mentioned that Aryan's interrogation was about his stay abroad. Check tweets: Also Read - Aryan Khan looks pensive as NCB takes him Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to court; will he come home today? – view pics
Judgement on his bail application is awaited. Watch this space for more updates. Also Read - Aryan Khan's arrest leaves nation divided: Netizens trend #SendAryanKhanToJail and #ReleaseAryanKhan on Twitter
