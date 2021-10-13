's eldest son has been sent to Arthur Road jail after he was sent into judicial custody of 14 days by Magistrate court. Aryan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotic Control Bureau. The star kid along with a few friends was detained by the investigating agency after a raid was carried out on a cruise where contraband was reportedly found. Even though no drugs were found on , he has still been sent to jail, say the reports. Today, is his bail hearing. While Shah Rukh Khan and remain distressed over this, it is veteran actor who has come out in support of King Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan surviving on biscuits and water inside jail? Read shocking details

In a latest interview, the Loha actor expressed that Aryan Khan is being targeted because of his father Shah Rukh Khan. To a leading daily, he said, "We cannot say that it's his religion that has come in the way, but some people have begun using that subject now, which is not right at all. Whoever is an Indian is the son of India and all are equal under our constitution. Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them."

While a lot of discussion is taking place over Aryan Khan's case on social media, Bollywood has generally observed a silence on the same. However, there have been many stars who have extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan by visiting . Recently, and his father paid a visit to SRK and Gauri at their residence Mannat. Earlier, it was who was spotted outside Mannat.