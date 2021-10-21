Today, Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road jail to meet son Aryan Khan. The star kid had been lodged in the jail after he got arrested in cruise ship drugs case on October 3. It was on October 7 that Aryan Khan was sent into judicial custody and yesterday, his bail plea was denied. This morning, we saw Shah Rukh Khan making his way to Arthur Road jail to meet his son. Pictures and videos of him entering and exiting the jail have made their way to the internet and SRK's fans have come out in support of him once again. A video of him greeting a few people gathered outside the jail has gone viral on Twitter. Also Read - Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid
Fans are lauding him for being so respectful towards others despite being in a troubled situation. Watch tweets below: Also Read - From Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty's interrogation to Arthur Road jail barrack – Here’s the complete timeline of the pornography case
Now, the lawyers have moved to the Bombay High Court to seek bail for Aryan Khan. As per the reports, the hearing is set to take place on Tuesday. Also Read - Salman Khan to be taken into custody immediately in 2002 hit and run case!
