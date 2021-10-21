Today, reached Arthur Road jail to meet son . The star kid had been lodged in the jail after he got arrested in cruise ship drugs case on October 3. It was on October 7 that Aryan Khan was sent into judicial custody and yesterday, his bail plea was denied. This morning, we saw Shah Rukh Khan making his way to Arthur Road jail to meet his son. Pictures and videos of him entering and exiting the jail have made their way to the internet and SRK's fans have come out in support of him once again. A video of him greeting a few people gathered outside the jail has gone viral on Twitter. Also Read - Aryan Khan to stay in the normal ward of Arthur Road jail till October 20: His clothes, food, routine – a look at what lies ahead for the star kid

Fans are lauding him for being so respectful towards others despite being in a troubled situation. Watch tweets below:

So heartbreaking but he meets his fans with love n respect! That’s @iamsrk ❤️ https://t.co/WmRsmjrCF8 — Sayema (@_sayema) October 21, 2021

These few seconds are enough to tell you who is Shah Rukh Khan. Even in the face of such adversity. https://t.co/kQ3Ezk64x7 — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) October 21, 2021

The grace of this man ❤️ The entire system failed to break him. One should learn to become like THE MAN @iamsrk .#ShahRukhKhan https://t.co/LGT24EtaLF — Surendra (@wahiaambanda) October 21, 2021

In such hard times when people choose to ignore everyone, @iamsrk is being gentle and greeting people. That's his standard and humility. pic.twitter.com/Asp944zXJy — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) October 21, 2021

If you can be dignified and graceful in a time of darkness, you are a superstar. Shah Rukh Khan is such a man. https://t.co/YBjulMbeoD — Pooja Desai (@poojadesaid) October 21, 2021

Once Shah Rukh Khan said " Log bura bhi kahenge acha bhi kahenge. Respect every perspective of life. Apni grace kabhi nahi chorna. " @iamsrk Today i feel more proud to be your fan. This too shall pass pic.twitter.com/Py5Y9KZFeX — maha (@MahaSRK1_) October 21, 2021

Now, the lawyers have moved to the Bombay High Court to seek bail for Aryan Khan. As per the reports, the hearing is set to take place on Tuesday.