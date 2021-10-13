Ahead of ’s bail plea hearing, some shocking details have emerged from the Arthur Road jail. According to reports, and ’s son, who has been in the jail since October 8 and kept in the quarantine cell as per new norms, is having a hard time. He hasn’t been eating enough food or drinking enough water so as to avoid using the jail toilet. The authorities and jail staff have been concerned about him and asking him to use the toilet and intake proper food and water, but to no avail. This has led to concerns about his health. Also Read - Aryan Khan being targetted because of his father Shah Rukh Khan? Check Shatrughan Sinha's shocking statement

Aryan's father Shah Rukh, who has been taking constant updates about his son from the jail authorities over the phone, is also worried sick about his son's health.

As per reports, Aryan has not taken a bath since the past four days and jail staff is worried about his hygiene as well.

He had received a couple of bedsheets and few clothes from home and had bought a dozen water bottles from the jail canteen when he arrived. It is said that he has exhausted most of the water and now has only three bottles left on him. Aryan is not talking to anyone and only responds when someone asks him something and he has been constantly maintaining that he is not hungry.

Aryan Khan’s jail plea hearing is scheduled today and it will be known if he gets to come home or has to spend more time in jail for the next few days. Amid all this, Shah Rukh Khan has been getting a lot of support from fans and film fraternity.