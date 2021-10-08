While 's bail plea is being heard by the magistrate court, the star kid has been taken to Arthur Road Jail after he was remanded judicial custody of 14-days. It was on October 3 that 's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they carried out a raid on a cruise where reportedly drugs were found. Later, he was sent to NCB custody till October 7. Yesterday, the court sent him and others to judicial custody. Now, reports have emerged that Aryan Khan and other accused have been kept in a quarantine cell in the jail. Also Read - Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya faces brickbats after tweets on Salman Khan's hit-and-run case verdict

As per sources of CNN-News18, Aryan Khan and other accused in this case like Arbaaz Merchantt, and more have been kept in a quarantine cell given the Coronavirus situation in the country. They are said to spend next 3 to 5 days in this quarantine cell, if at all they are not granted bail. While their COVID-19 test has come negative, it is as per the new jail guidelines that they will be kept in this special cell, says the report. Also Read - Here's how Salman Khan's 2002 hit-and-run case's courtroom drama unfolded...

Yesterday, during the hearing, the court ruled out that the NCB was given enough time to interrogate the accused and hence, no custodial interrogation was required. The court order read, "NO custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time and opportunity was granted to NCB for investigation. Hence, they are remanded to judicial custody," as reported by Bar & Bench. Also Read - Salman Khan 2002 hit-and-run case: Salman to spend a night at Arthur Road Jail!

As the hearing in his bail plea is still on with lawyer Satish Maneshinde appearing on Aryan's behalf, it remains to be seen whether the star kid will spend a night in jail or not. Watch this space for more updates.