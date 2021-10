As per the latest reports, it is being stated that 's son has been taken in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau after a surprise raid on a cruise. While details about the same are yet awaited, social media is flooded with memes around Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Even filmmaker , who is one of the closest friends of King Khan, is trending on Twitter for the same. Netizens are making fun of KJo and predicting the name of his next film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with 7 others likely to be arrested by NCB in drug case

Never knew #AryanKhan did well in bhagam bhag pic.twitter.com/8AkC46YT2K — Bhuwantastic (@Bhuwantastic) October 3, 2021

Pic 1 :- Byjus Best Learning Platform Pic 2 :- Result #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/fu0GB77o9j — Ravi Kumar (@akkian_msdian1) October 3, 2021

Coming up movie : My name is Khan,and my son is not a druggist. Produced by Karan Johar

Directed by to whitewash it. — Aaraadhya Saxena ?? (@ihailmyindia) October 3, 2021

Karan Johar is ready with his script already ??? #SRK_का_बेटा_नशेड़ी pic.twitter.com/0wT6B2LnqR — Vindhya (@Spunky_Ca) October 3, 2021

Any star kids get stuck in any case. Le Karan Johar: pic.twitter.com/aMuLxMymqG — Jigar Vyas (@jigar__vyas) October 3, 2021

Karan Johar be like: pic.twitter.com/6b9vuf6fMK — The Fault News™ (@the_fault_news) October 3, 2021

After the rave party incident, Karan Johar will make " Part 2" starring #AryanKhan And it's dialogue will be "My Name Is Khan And I am not a Addict (or Junkie)"?? — Kana Sir❁??? (@Kanatunga) October 3, 2021

Watch this space for more updates on the same. Also Read - Suniel Shetty reacts to Aryan Khan’s detention by NCB, says, ‘let’s give that child a breather