As the Esplanade Court heard 's bail plea, the order is out and the star kid has been denied bail. Yesterday, Aryan Khan and other accused in cruise ship drugs case were sent into judicial custody for 14-days. The lawyers had applied for bail, which has now been rejected by the court.

As reported by ANI, "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast."