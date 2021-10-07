Bail or Jail: Will Aryan Khan come home on mom Gauri Khan's birthday?

and 's son was sent to 14-days of judicial custody after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case. A surprise raid was carried out on a cruise, after which, Aryan Khan and others like Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and more were detained. NCB got the custody of the them till October 7 and then they were sent into judicial custody. Now, reports say that Aryan Khan's lawyer has applied for his bail and the hearing is set to take place on October 8. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: SRK's son Aryan Khan sent to 14 days in judicial custody; Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylist drops major hint about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya and more

As reported by the news agency ANI, the Esplanade Magistrate court is scheduled to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 8 at 11 am. Meanwhile, NCB is asked to file for a reply. While it all depends on the arguments in the court, if Aryan Khan manages to get bail, he will be coming home on mother Gauri Khan's birthday. October 8 marks Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's birthday. It would of course be a sigh of relief to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan if Aryan is granted bail. Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrest: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh comes out in support of the star kid; says, 'If there is no recovery, there is no offence'

Mumbai: Esplanade Magistrate court says it will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 11 am tomorrow; asks NCB to file reply by then — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Post court's verdict of judicial custody, Aryan Khan was taken to the NCB office as it was late and reportedly jail would not accept new inmates without COVID-19 report. Since October 3, Aryan Khan has been in the NCB office where he was interrogated. On social media, fans are standing in solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan, as well as, Aryan Khan. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to spend one more night in NCB office as jail won't accept inmates at this hour

Now, it all depends on the court's hearing. Whether Aryan Khan will go to jail or not, only time will tell.