Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Karan Kundrra and says 'ishq mein nikamme ho rahe'; Tejasswi Prakash leaves host irritated as she gets defensive

Bigg Boss 15 has failed to gain TRPs. The show is considered to pretty dull despite some very known celebrities being a part of it. Now, three wild cards contestants have entered the show. We are talking about , and . In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we will see the host picking on the contestants for their slow game. He will question Karan Kundrra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's EXPRESSION is unmissable as husband Ritesh confesses his feelings for Shamita Shetty; fans say 'bachalo iss pati patni se' – read tweets

In the new promo of the show, we see Salman Khan targeting the contestants and saying that all are appearing to be fake. He then picks on Karan Kundrra and says that he seems to be holidaying in the Bigg Boss house. Salman Khan then also asks him if he is getting 'ishq mein nikama'. The host points out that none of the contestants come across as worthy of winning the show and all are appearing clueless. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you want to see Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh as the 4th VIP member of the house? Vote now

Tejasswi Prakash gets all defensive and says that nobody in this house is such a good actor that they will be fake all the time. Salman interrupts Tejasswi. Watch the videos below: Also Read - TV News Weekly Recap: 4 shocking evictions, 4 wildcard entries in Bigg Boss 15; Rubina Dilaik trolled for weight gain; Sanjeeda Shaikh slammed for bold outfit and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In today's episode, we shall also see Shamita Shetty crying as Devoleena Bhattacharjee will call her 'dogla'. There will be a exchange of war of words. Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh will confess his feelings for Shamita Shetty and will hand over a red rose to her. Looks like it is going to be an entertaining weekend ka vaar.