Aryan Khan drug case: Why exactly is NCB grilling Ananya Panday?

’s drugs case is getting more and more murkier by the day. After nabbing the star kid and procuring his WhatsApp chats, the NCB raided Liger actress ’s Mumbai home, from where they reportedly seized a few mobile phones, laptops and other material which will aid in their investigation. The actress was also summoned to come to the NCB office for questioning. Ananya, who was accompanied by her father and actor Chunky Panday, was grilled for over two hours and she is again summoned to be at the NCB office today at 11 am. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Somy Ali makes a strong statement on Aryan Khan's drugs case; Sara Ali Khan brutally trolled for her awkward posture and more

The fact that the NCB’s investigation team found her chats with ’s son Aryan is neither surprising nor strange since these star kids have been friends since they were little. So then on what grounds did NCB raid Ananya’s home or call her for questioning? Here’s what we know. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: KRK calls Ananya Panday 'the biggest fool in the world', predicts NCB might call Shanaya Kapoor soon

According to sources from the Narcotics Control Bureau, there have been chats between Aryan and Ananya which mention some narcotics substances. It is also said that the two communicated about the same using code words. The NCB therefore wants to question Ananya about the contents of these chats to get more clarity. The same chats had been submitted before the NDPS court earlier, citing which Aryan’s bail was rejected. Also Read - Kajol faces the heat for celebrating 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while Shah Rukh Khan struggles with Aryan Khan's drugs case

According to NCB sources, the WhatsApp chats between Ananya and Aryan are incriminating, they have spoken about some narcotics substances and used code words as well. “We cannot reveal the details of the chats as they are sensitive in nature and incriminating. If we reveal them, it will hamper our probe. We are not satisfied with her statement as of now and she has been called again for further clarity,” said an NCB officer. Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede confirmed that Ananya has been called again today at 11 am.