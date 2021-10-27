â€™s bail plea hearing will resume on Wednesday in the Bombay High Court. His WhatsApp chats have revealed conversations around drugs and NCB has confirmed that they have found such chats with actress and three other star kids. Following the same, they raided the Liger actressâ€™ home and seized a few mobile phones and laptops. She has already been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau twice and was summoned again, where she cited ill health and asked for reconsideration and postponing the session. Also Read - Prabhas, Ram Charan and 5 other South stars who have pan-India biggies under their belt

It is now learnt that the actress is quite worried around what is happening and has been in a state of distraught. She has also pushed her work commitments a little ahead due to her health and the ongoing NCB investigation. But all this while, supporting her like a solid rock is her rumoured boyfriend . He visited her twice and has been in constantly touch with her over the phone to ensure that she is doing fine. According to reports, he is also in touch with her family â€" parents Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday during this testing time.

Earlier this week, when Ananya Panday failed to go to the NCB office for the third session of questioning, KRK had put out a tweet where he said that it is good that Ananya didnâ€™t go since NCB has plans to arrest her. He also advised that the actress should not go to NCBâ€™s office until Aryan Khan gets bail. With what is happening in Aryanâ€™s case, and all the speculations around it, including, â€˜extortionâ€™, â€˜fake caseâ€™, â€˜conspiracyâ€™, it is only natural for the young actress to feel worried. We hope all this ends soon and the actress is able to focus on her projects.